BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For many, hitting the gym is something that is done every so often to lose weight, build muscle, and help cultivate both one’s body and mind through regular exercise. The same, however, cannot be said for professional powerlifters, who dedicate their lives to the pursuit of peak physical prowess. As a result of their efforts, many of these individuals can bring glory to both their states and their countries through sheer strength alone. Unfortunately, as new research shows, this is not exactly the case in North Dakota — at least, as far as our absolute strongest residents are concerned.

As part of a survey comparing the top lifters in America, workout planning website Lift Vault analyzed five years of recorded lifter data from Open Powerlifting in three main powerlifting categories — Squats, Deadlifts, and Bench Presses — for each state. The average maximum lift from each of these groups was then compared to the typical body weight of a lifter from the territory to create a ‘DOTS Score’ based on the ratio between the two (which is the same way powerlifting competitions are judged). When the states were ranked according to these scores, it was determined that despite our focus on agricultural and industry work, North Dakota’s lifters are some of the weakest in the entire United States.

Rank State Average Squat (In Pounds) Average Bench Press (In Pounds) Average Deadlift (In Pounds) Total Weight Average Bodyweight DOTS Score 46 West Virginia 574 350 601 1,526 204 450 47 North Dakota 531 338 586 1,456 219 440 48 Arkansas 507 306 547 1,412 198 433 49 Wyoming 497 322 613 1,431 208 426 50 Vermont 466 284 558 1,308 185 412 51 Washington D.C 464 297 550 1,310 206 397 The five states with the weakest lifters in 2023

As the numbers show, while North Dakota boasts heavier squats and bench presses on average than other entries at the bottom of the list, its deadlifts tend to lie on the smaller side and are surpassed by both West Virginia (which also outclasses ND in every category) and Wyoming (which placed lower). These numbers are still fairly impressive when compared to higher-placed territories, but are offset by the fact that competitors from the Peace Garden State have a much larger average body mass than almost every other entry on the list — which unbalances the ratio lifters are judged on, and overall results in both a lower DOTS score and a lower final place.

In contrast to this, states like Florida, California, and especially Texas feature lifters with both lower body masses and higher weights lifted, leading to far better overall rankings.

Rank State Average Squat (In Pounds) Average Bench Press (In Pounds) Average Deadlift (In Pounds) Total Weight Average Bodyweight DOTS Score 1 Texas 603 376 635 1,613 199 555 2 Florida 577 373 644 1,594 180 552 3 New York 619 414 667 1,700 183 551 4 Virginia 573 364 667 1,604 165 540 5 California 579 394 644 1,617 184 538

While these statistics can be daunting when compared to the average gymgoer and disheartening for states that may not have placed as highly as they would have hoped, it is worth noting that when the idea is extended to the entire world, the USA remains at the top of the list of the strongest countries — and that despite possessing much higher body weights than most, American lifters more than make up for this with tremendous lifts in every category, amounting to a DOTS score that is far higher than any other.

Rank Country Average Squat (In Pounds) Average Bench Press (In Pounds) Average Deadlift (In Pounds) Total Weight Average Bodyweight DOTS Score 1 USA 710 437 752 1899 212 590 2 France 455 276 536 1267 141 554 3 Sweeden 590 397 662 1649 177 544 4 England 610 375 688 1673 197 541 5 Canada 527 317 614 1458 174 540

While these numbers can be daunting, it is important to remember that these are the results of professionals who have put years into the art of powerlifting. As Lift Vault’s founder Kyle Risley states, these should in no way be used as a baseline for personal health and strength — but are still very interesting to observe even for those who may not be interested in hitting the gym.

“For the everyday gym enthusiasts scrutinizing these figures,” Kisley explains in a press release, “keep your chin up if your personal records don’t quite match up! This analysis showcases the elite of powerlifting, those who dedicate a significant portion of their lives to the sport. Nonetheless, it’s fascinating to pinpoint the hotspots of strength across the nation and the world. Hats off to the folks in Texas for clinching the title of America’s strongest state for the 5th year in a row!”

To view the complete study — which features a full list of the weights and DOTS scores of every state and country, as well as a detailed infographic for the USA’s statistics — visit this page on Lift Vault’s website.