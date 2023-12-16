BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As much as many of us fear going to the hospital, receiving proper care is very important to ensuring a healthy life. Unfortunately, in very rare cases, even doctors can make harmful mistakes. These instances of malpractice often result in bodily damage, emotional trauma, and expensive lawsuits. However, as a recent study shows, these incidents are extremely rare in the Peace Garden State.

In an effort to discover which states had the lowest levels of medical malpractice in the nation, personal injury attorneys with Gatti, Keltner, Bienvenu, and Montesi, PLC analyzed government records of malpractice payment reports from the National Practitioner Data Bank (NPDB). Their findings were then totaled, and divided by the number of practitioners listed on the NPDB to find the average number of malpractice reports for individuals in each state. Here, it was revealed that North Dakota’s risk of danger while visiting the doctor is incredibly low — and in fact, one of the lowest rates in the nation.

Rank State Medical Malpractice Payment Report Number of Unique NPDB Practitioners Medical Malpractice Reports per Practitioner 1 Alabama 2,606 17,203 0.151 2 Oregon 4,039 16,196 0.249 3 Alaska 775 3,091 0.251 4 Arkansas 2,498 9,515 0.263 5 North Dakota 678 2,515 0.270 6 Colorado 5,667 20,261 0.280 7 Virginia 7,036 24,709 0.285 8 Arizona 8,453 28,625 0.295 9 Minnesota 3,503 11,717 0.299 10 Vermont 855 2,758 0.310

As the study reports indicate, North Dakota (along with Minnesota) is one of the two states in the Midwest with the lowest levels of medical malpractice in the country. Since 1990, only 678 malpractice reports have been filed — 22 of which saw payouts of over a million dollars or more. ND also has the fifth-lowest rate of malpractice overall, with 0.27 incidents reported per practitioner.

“Interestingly, reports of medical malpractice have fallen decade on decade,” states GKBM Managing Partner Mike Montest in a press release. “Between 2001 and 2010, the average annual total of medical malpractice payment reports sat at 16,182, falling to 11,906 for the subsequent decade. The East Coast appears to be the most dangerous region for medical patients, with six of the 10 states in the study having a shoreline along the Atlantic Ocean. With reports of understaffing and strikes for wage increases within the healthcare sector, it will be interesting to monitor incidents of medical malpractice within the coming years for possible spikes or drops.”

Although medical malpractice is rare in North Dakota, it’s still important to make sure you see a doctor who is capable of treating your needs in the safest way possible. For more information on medical practitioners in your area, and to find those who can help with your specific conditions, visit the ND Department of Health and Human Services on this page.