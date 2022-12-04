BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — When it comes to discussion about the best state to live in, many people will easily say that it’s their own. And while we appreciate the love of one’s home state, the truth is that not every state that makes up America can be the same. Depending on what one needs — healthcare, a job, a low-crime environment, an overall high quality of life — some states can be objectively better than others when looked at through an analytic lens. And after a recent study, we can finally ask and somewhat develop an answer to the age-old question: which state is the ‘best’ to live in?

A recent study performed by global marketing service TopAgency sought to finally answer this age-old question in a scientific manner: by comparing the 50 states using eight key factors and 76 relevant metrics. The discussed main factors were Affordability, Crime and Safety levels, Economy, Education, Healthcare, Infrastructure, Opportunities available in the state, and overall Quality of Life. At the conclusion of the study, it was noted that the Midwest carries a great number of the scientifically ‘best’ states to live in. North Dakota ranked 6th in the study, but other nearby locations — particularly Wyoming and South Dakota — were also seen as above average. Below is a list of the top ten ‘best’ states when it comes to the factors compared in TopAgency’s research.

State Placement Wyoming 1 Vermont 2 South Dakota 3 New Hampshire 4 Massachusetts 5 North Dakota 6 New Jersey 7 Maine 8 Florida 9 Virginia 10

In general, states in the Midwest or Northeast US tend to have higher rankings — Montana and Minnesota, while not in the top 10 like the Dakotas, are still in the top 25. On the opposite end of the spectrum, southern states tend to fare worse overall. Arkansas, Alabama, Arizona, and Lousiana are all in the bottom 10, with Louisiana faring the poorest overall with low ratings in nearly every topic (except Quality of Life, where it oddly placed 9th).

Before celebrating everything great about our ranking, it’s important to understand which factors were the ones that got us to the top. North Dakota ranked particularly high as one of the states that were the most affordable to live in (5th place), one of the states with the best overall economy (4th place), one of the states with the most opportunities available (4th), and one of the states with the best economy (4th place). The full ranking of each individual aspect North Dakota was graded on when weighed against the other states is as follows:

Topic North Dakota’s Ranking In Study Affordability Ranked 5th in the United States Crime and Safety Ranked 27th in the United States Economy Ranked 4th in the United States Education Ranked 7th in the United States Healthcare Ranked 31st in the United States Infrastructure Ranked 20th in the United States Quality of Life Ranked 31st in the United States Available Opportunities Ranked 4th in the United States

What we may lack in some concerning matters (particularly crime and safety, healthcare, and quality of life), North Dakota makes up for with strong affordability, sturdy education, and a steady economy that welcomes growth. When everything is weighed together, though we all have concerns regarding our states, it’s good to know that all in all, we’re doing better than most — so be sure to show your state pride.

The full results and methodology of the study can be found here.