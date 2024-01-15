BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota is a state that prides itself on our independent distributors. From farmers to ranchers and crafters of all sorts, our markets and showcases help highlight the ingenuity and quality products that originate from our cities. And as a new study shows, this is no coincidence — and that ND is an incredible place for small businesses to shine.

During their efforts to determine which areas of the US were the best and worst places to start their entrepreneurial empires, Forbes Advisor examined 18 metrics across five main categories (Business Costs, Business Climate, Financial Accessibility, Economy, and Workforce) in each state. When these metrics were combined into a scaled score and weighted average, it was determined that the Peace Garden State is the best place for those looking to set up businesses in their communities.

RankStateBusiness CostsBusiness ClimateFinancial AccessibilityEconomyWorkforceWeighted Average RankScaled Score
1North Dakota5503316100
2Indiana342351698
3Arkansas542241793
4South Dakota840341985
5North Carolina534431984
6Ohio453351981
7Pennsylvania641442080
8Alabama762242175
9Utah249422170
10South Carolina437342269

According to Forbes Advisor, what propels out state to the top of the list is a mixture of cheap expenses and large amounts of available funding, as well as a large amount of population available to work in small businesses. Below is a more in-depth explanation of North Dakota’s own statistics.

  • It costs North Dakotans approximately $135 to start a small business.
  • 77% of small businesses in ND that have been established are still open.
  • Small businesses in North Dakota can earn an average of $34,894 in funding.
  • North Dakota’s cost of living is below that national average at 0.94.
  • 64% of North Dakota’s population is of working age.

ND is not alone in the Midwest when it comes to being friendly towards small businesses — it is notable that South Dakota also ranks extremely highly on the list, and Montana is also included in the higher end at number 13. In contrast to these numbers, it is notable that many more busy states, especially those in the Northeastern and Southern United States, report far lower scores — and thus, are generally worse places for up-and-coming entrepreneurs to put their programs into action.

Overall RankStateBusiness CostsBusiness ClimateFinancial AccessibilityEconomyWorkforceWeighted Average RankScaled Score
41Maryland985522925
42Alaska1055643023
43Minnesota1058433021
44Oregon1075543020
45Maine1237633117
46Florida849553115
47New Mexico6810353212
48Washington129354335
49New York136653331
50Vermont117961340
List of the lowest-ranked states in terms of small business friendliness. Note that higher numbers are generally unfavorable.

“The choice of location is pivotal in starting a business,” stresses Forbes Advisor on their website. “Each state presents a unique combination of challenges and opportunities, shaped by its economic climate, regulatory environment and the availability of resources for businesses. This comprehensive analysis of the best states to start a business in 2024 offers valuable insights into various factors that can impact the success of a venture.”

In order to view the full study — including detailed information regarding statistics for each surveyed territory — visit this page on Forbes Advisor’s website.