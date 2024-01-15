BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota is a state that prides itself on our independent distributors. From farmers to ranchers and crafters of all sorts, our markets and showcases help highlight the ingenuity and quality products that originate from our cities. And as a new study shows, this is no coincidence — and that ND is an incredible place for small businesses to shine.

During their efforts to determine which areas of the US were the best and worst places to start their entrepreneurial empires, Forbes Advisor examined 18 metrics across five main categories (Business Costs, Business Climate, Financial Accessibility, Economy, and Workforce) in each state. When these metrics were combined into a scaled score and weighted average, it was determined that the Peace Garden State is the best place for those looking to set up businesses in their communities.

Rank State Business Costs Business Climate Financial Accessibility Economy Workforce Weighted Average Rank Scaled Score 1 North Dakota 5 5 0 3 3 16 100 2 Indiana 3 4 2 3 5 16 98 3 Arkansas 5 4 2 2 4 17 93 4 South Dakota 8 4 0 3 4 19 85 5 North Carolina 5 3 4 4 3 19 84 6 Ohio 4 5 3 3 5 19 81 7 Pennsylvania 6 4 1 4 4 20 80 8 Alabama 7 6 2 2 4 21 75 9 Utah 2 4 9 4 2 21 70 10 South Carolina 4 3 7 3 4 22 69

According to Forbes Advisor, what propels out state to the top of the list is a mixture of cheap expenses and large amounts of available funding, as well as a large amount of population available to work in small businesses. Below is a more in-depth explanation of North Dakota’s own statistics.

It costs North Dakotans approximately $135 to start a small business.

to start a small business. 77% of small businesses in ND that have been established are still open.

of small businesses in ND that have been established are still open. Small businesses in North Dakota can earn an average of $34,894 in funding.

in funding. North Dakota’s cost of living is below that national average at 0.94 .

. 64% of North Dakota’s population is of working age.

ND is not alone in the Midwest when it comes to being friendly towards small businesses — it is notable that South Dakota also ranks extremely highly on the list, and Montana is also included in the higher end at number 13. In contrast to these numbers, it is notable that many more busy states, especially those in the Northeastern and Southern United States, report far lower scores — and thus, are generally worse places for up-and-coming entrepreneurs to put their programs into action.

Overall Rank State Business Costs Business Climate Financial Accessibility Economy Workforce Weighted Average Rank Scaled Score 41 Maryland 9 8 5 5 2 29 25 42 Alaska 10 5 5 6 4 30 23 43 Minnesota 10 5 8 4 3 30 21 44 Oregon 10 7 5 5 4 30 20 45 Maine 12 3 7 6 3 31 17 46 Florida 8 4 9 5 5 31 15 47 New Mexico 6 8 10 3 5 32 12 48 Washington 12 9 3 5 4 33 5 49 New York 13 6 6 5 3 33 1 50 Vermont 11 7 9 6 1 34 0 List of the lowest-ranked states in terms of small business friendliness. Note that higher numbers are generally unfavorable.

“The choice of location is pivotal in starting a business,” stresses Forbes Advisor on their website. “Each state presents a unique combination of challenges and opportunities, shaped by its economic climate, regulatory environment and the availability of resources for businesses. This comprehensive analysis of the best states to start a business in 2024 offers valuable insights into various factors that can impact the success of a venture.”

In order to view the full study — including detailed information regarding statistics for each surveyed territory — visit this page on Forbes Advisor’s website.