Is the custom of shaking hands spreading viruses?

Shaking hands is a common greeting that dates back thousands of years. However, some health experts, including Dr. Fauci, are waving goodbye to shaking hands.

Other ways of greeting one another, including fist bumps and elbow bumps, have gained popularity in the early stages of the pandemic. Dr. Noe Mateo from Sanford Health says that different bacteria and viruses can be easily spread by shaking hands.

He said touching your face after shaking hands can make it easy for those germs to enter your body.

With the rise in vaccinations, however, greetings such as handshakes and hugs are starting to make a comeback.

Dr. Mateo said, “We’re still involved in a race between trying to get the population vaccinated vs. what the virus is doing, especially the delta variant.”

Currently, there are 706 active COVID cases in North Dakota.

