‘It is a huge problem in North Dakota’: Rescue warns of growing animal abuse, neglect problem after taking in 9 abandoned puppies

Nine abandoned puppies have been rescued and are now in the care of the Central Dakota Humane Society in Mandan.

And according to the humane society, this story isn’t even the half of what is happening in North Dakota.

Communications and Development Director Cameo Skager says the big goal is to rescue and give animals in need shelter, food and medical care — with the goal of finding them all a forever home.

“About a month ago, there was a person who found a box in a ditch and it contained nine little puppies. They were about four weeks old, and now they are eight or nine weeks old, so they have about a month to go until they will be ready and available for adoption,” said Skager.

She says the puppies were well fed and in pretty good condition. She believes someone had just recently taken them from the mother dog and put them in a ditch.

Unfortunately, this problem is not unique to the humane society, Skager warned.

“There are over 20-25, animal rescues and shelters in North Dakota and they are all drowning in neglected and abandoned cats and dogs. It is a huge problem in North Dakota,” she said.

Some of the problems have to do with not getting pets spayed or neutered, Skager said.

We also spoke with Terri Woo, the event coordinator at Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, who agreed with Skager about the number of animals being rescued from abuse and neglect.

But Woo says it’s not just abuse and neglect causing the issue. She says it can also be a lack of money, behavioral problems and the time animals require.

The humane society has a volunteer dog walking program that touches on the care and love all pets need.

Volunteer Ron Berndt has been walking dogs for three years since his retirement, and he says the work he does is rewarding.

“A lot of times you hear, ‘We are here to give these dogs a second chance’ but that’s not really it. We’re here to earn their trust so that they give us a second chance,” said Berndt.

A second chance to live a full life filled with the care and love they deserve.

Out of those nine rescued puppies, Skager says she may have found herself a favorite.