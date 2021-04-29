‘It truly made my day’: Minot woman delighted by FedEx driver’s act of kindness

A FedEx driver delivering packages to a Minot woman made her — and her dogs — Thursday morning a little brighter.

Amy Mappes saw three dog treats next to her packages on her porch, and caught the sweet moment of how they ended up there on her Ring camera.

“It honestly warmed my heart to see him go back to his truck after spotting them in the window instead of just going about his day,” Mappes said.

The driver, while delivering Mappes’s packages, saw her dogs in the window and went back to his truck to get treats for them.

“It’s little random acts of kindness towards animals when you don’t even know anyone is watching that the world needs more of. It truly made my day,” said Mappes.

FedEx dog treats | Courtesy: Amy Mappes

She said her dogs, Lilly and Kodey, enjoyed the treats and they’ll be sure to give a bark again next time.