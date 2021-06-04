‘It was a lot different last year’: Golf courses seeing more business

The Riverwood Golf Course hosted one of its first large tournaments of the season on Friday. We stopped by to see if business is on par after a year of the pandemic.

“It was a lot different last year,” said Manager Mikayla Zeis.

The pandemic affected many local businesses and activities. Golfing, a favorite of many North Dakotans, seems to be back in full swing.

Zeis says things are looking promising.

“I think, since the four years I’ve worked here, we have the most members as of this point so far that we’ve ever had at this time of year. So, business is pretty good this year. I think everybody’s ready to get out after the pandemic,” said Zeis.

While many businesses have been struggling to bring people back to work, Zeis says they’re happy that hasn’t been an issue.

“It wasn’t looking too promising at first, but we had a bunch of people start to apply. It worked out in the long run,” said Zeis.

The course is fully staffed and hosting tournaments. One was held earlier Friday for the local ELKS, and it drew quite the crowd.

“I doubt we’re going to win, but we’re going to have more fun than anybody. After being cooped up all winter, and you know, with COVID, it’s just great to get out and be among friends again,” said golfer Laure Luykx.

We spoke to another golfer who says while some say the sport is boring, he’s been at it for 30 years.

“Every shot is different from the day before. So, it’s not boring. Like fishing, you can go sit at the same fishing hole every day. Out here, it’s a different shot every day,” said Tom Baumgartner.

Zeis tells us they are happy the ball is rolling on the season, and they are even seeing some new faces this year.

Riverwood’s twilight rate is starting soon, and they also have free golfing hours for juniors every Tuesday.

