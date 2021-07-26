‘It was picture perfect’: Couple gets engaged on top of the Ferris wheel at the North Dakota State Fair

For many, going on the Ferris wheel at the fair is a chance to get beautiful views of the fairgrounds. But for Connor Wendel and Macy Denzer, their ride Saturday night was the perfect time for Connor to ask the most important question of his life.

“It was picture perfect because we ended up being at the top of the Ferris wheel when we stopped,” Wendel said. “So I got down on a knee and I asked her if she was ready for forever and that’s about how it went.”

Connor and Macy meet their freshman year at North Dakota State University and have been dating for about 4.5 years. She said it was the best surprise and way to end their 2021 fair experience.

“The thing that was crazy was he had it in his pocket the entire weekend, even all day yesterday. I had zero suspicion. I honestly didn’t even know he had gotten a ring or anything,” Denzer said. “So when he asked if I’m ready for forever I was like, what are you kidding me?! I for the first time was actually speechless and took my breath away, felt like I couldn’t breathe.”

And after getting engaged they of course had to share the news with their family and friends.

“So we got back here kind of late so we had to open the door and say wake up got a surprise, got some news for you,” Wendel said. “And they too were like you’re kidding, this can’t be real, are you serious, cause he didn’t tell a soul about this except for the two people on the ride with us to take pictures.”

Both say they look forward to the future and being able to bring their kids back here and tell them their memory of the 2021 State Fair.