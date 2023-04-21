Today is Friday, April 21, the 111th day of 2023. There are 254 days left in the year. Summer arrives in 61 days (June 21, 2023). There are 160 days until fall (September 23, 2023).

Here are some notable events in history on this day — some that still have an impact on us:

In 1649, the Maryland Toleration Act, providing for freedom of worship for all Christians, was passed by the Maryland assembly.

In 1836, an army of Texans led by Sam Houston defeated the Mexicans at San Jacinto, assuring Texas independence.

In 1926, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II was born in Mayfair, London; she was the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York, who later became King George VI and the Queen Mother.

In 1930, fire broke out inside the overcrowded Ohio Penitentiary in Columbus, killing 332 inmates.

In 1975, with Communist forces closing in, South Vietnamese President Nguyen Van Thieu resigned after nearly 10 years in office and fled the country.

In 1976, clinical trials of the swine flu vaccine began in Washington, D.C.

In 1980, Rosie Ruiz was the first woman to cross the finish line at the Boston Marathon; however, she was later exposed as a fraud. Canadian Jacqueline Gareau was named the actual winner of the women’s race.

In 1998, astronomers announced in Washington that they had discovered possible signs of a new family of planets orbiting a star 220 light-years away, the clearest evidence to date of worlds forming beyond our solar system.

In 2016, Prince, one of the most inventive and influential musicians of modern times, was found dead at his home in suburban Minneapolis; he was 57.

In 2013, Joe Scarborough, a 50-year-old self-employed electrical contractor, rolled the first 900 series in Professional Bowlers Association history — three straight perfect games.

In 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in the battle for the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, even as he ordered his troops not to take the risk of storming the giant steel plant where the last Ukrainian defenders were holed up. CNN shut down its CNN+ streaming service less than a month after its launch, a spectacular flameout for a venture that had attracted stars like Chris Wallace and Alison Roman and was seen as a way to attract a new generation of news consumers.

_______________________________________________________________________

Today’s Birthdays: Actor-comedian-writer Elaine May is 91. Anti-death penalty activist Sister Helen Prejean is 84. Singer-musician Iggy Pop is 76. Actor Patti LuPone is 74. Actor Tony Danza is 72. Actor James Morrison is 69. Actor Andie MacDowell is 65. Rock singer Robert Smith (The Cure) is 64. Rock musician Michael Timmins (Cowboy Junkies) is 64. Actor-director John Cameron Mitchell is 60. Rapper Michael Franti (Spearhead) is 57. Actor Leslie Silva is 55. Actor Toby Stephens is 54. Rock singer-musician Glen Hansard (The Frames) is 53. Actor Rob Riggle is 53. Comedian Nicole Sullivan is 53. Football player-turned-actor Brian White is 50. Olympic gold medal pairs figure skater Jamie Sale (sah-LAY’) is 46. Rock musician Dave Brenner (Theory of a Deadman) is 45. Actor James McAvoy is 44. Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo is 43. Actor Terrence J is 41. Actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw is 40. Actor Christoph Sanders is 35. Actor Frank Dillane is 32. Rock singer Sydney Sierota (Echosmith) is 26.