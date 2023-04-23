Today is Sunday, April 23, the 113th day of 2023. There are 252 days left in the year. Summer arrives in 59 days (June 21, 2023). There are 158 days until fall (September 23, 2023).

Here are some notable events in history on this day — some that still have an impact on us:

In 1616 (Old Style calendar), William Shakespeare died in Stratford-upon-Avon on what has traditionally been regarded as the 52nd anniversary of his birth in 1564.

In 1898, Spain declared war on the United States, which responded in kind two days later.

In 1940, about 200 people died in the Rhythm Night Club Fire in Natchez, Mississippi.

In 1954, Hank Aaron of the Milwaukee Braves hit the first of his 755 major-league home runs in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Braves won, 7-5.

In 1969, Sirhan Sirhan was sentenced to death for assassinating New York Sen. Robert F. Kennedy. The sentence was later reduced to life imprisonment.

In 1971, hundreds of Vietnam War veterans opposed to the conflict protested by tossing their medals and ribbons over a wire fence in front of the U.S. Capitol.

In 1988, a federal ban on smoking during domestic airline flights of two hours or less went into effect.

In 1992, McDonald’s opened its first fast-food restaurant in the Chinese capital of Beijing.

In 2005, the recently created video-sharing website YouTube uploaded its first clip, “Me at the Zoo,” which showed YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim standing in front of an elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo.

In 2013, France legalized same-sex marriage after a wrenching national debate that exposed deep conservatism in the nation’s heartland and triggered huge demonstrations.

In 2018, a man plowed a rental van into crowds of pedestrians in Toronto, killing 10 people and leaving 16 others hurt; police said the suspect, Alek Minassian, had posted a Facebook message indicating anger toward women.

In 2022, Russian forces in Ukraine tried to storm a steel plant housing soldiers and civilians in the southern city of Mariupol while attempting to crush the last corner of resistance in a location of high symbolic and strategic value to Moscow.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Alan Oppenheimer is 93. Actor Lee Majors is 84. Irish nationalist Bernadette Devlin McAliskey is 76. Actor Blair Brown is 76. Writer-director Paul Brickman is 74. Actor Joyce DeWitt is 74. Actor James Russo is 70. Filmmaker-author Michael Moore is 69. Actor Judy Davis is 68. Actor Valerie Bertinelli is 63. Actor Craig Sheffer is 63. Actor-comedian-talk show host George Lopez is 62. U.S. Olympic gold medal skier Donna Weinbrecht is 58. Actor Melina Kanakaredes (kah-nah-KAH’-ree-deez) is 56. Rock musician Stan Frazier (Sugar Ray) is 55. Actor Scott Bairstow (BEHR’-stow) is 53. Actor-writer John Lutz is 50. Actor Barry Watson is 49. Rock musicians Aaron and Bryce Dessner (The National) are 47. Professional wrestler/actor John Cena is 46. Actor-writer-comedian John Oliver is 46. Actor Kal Penn is 46. Retired MLB All-Star Andruw Jones is 46. Actor Jaime King is 44. Pop singer Taio (TY’-oh) Cruz is 40. Actor Aaron Hill is 40. Actor Jesse Lee Soffer is 39. Actor Rachel Skarsten is 38. Rock musician Anthony LaMarca (The War on Drugs) is 36. Singer-songwriter John Fullbright is 35. Actor Dev Patel is 33. Actor Matthew Underwood is 33. Model Gigi Hadid is 28. Rock musicians Jake and Josh Kiszka (Greta Van Fleet) are 27. Actor Charlie Rowe (TV: “Salvation”) is 27. Retired tennis player Ashleigh Barty is 27. U.S. Olympic gold medal snowboarder Chloe Kim is 23.