Today is Monday, April 24, the 114th day of 2023. There are 251 days left in the year. Summer arrives in 58 days (June 21, 2023). There are 157 days until fall (September 23, 2023).

Here are some notable events in history on this day — some that still have an impact on us:

In 1877, federal troops were ordered out of New Orleans, ending the North’s post-Civil War rule in the South.

In 1915, in what’s considered the start of the Armenian genocide, the Ottoman Empire began rounding up Armenian political and cultural leaders in Constantinople.

In 1961, in the wake of the failed Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba, the White House issued a statement saying that President John F. Kennedy “bears sole responsibility for the events of the past few days.”

In 1962, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology achieved the first satellite relay of a television signal, between Camp Parks, California, and Westford, Massachusetts.

In 1967, Soviet cosmonaut Vladimir Komarov was killed when his Soyuz 1 spacecraft smashed into the Earth after his parachutes failed to deploy properly during re-entry; he was the first human spaceflight fatality.

In 1980, the United States launched an unsuccessful attempt to free the American hostages in Iran, a mission that resulted in the deaths of eight U.S. servicemen.

In 1990, the space shuttle Discovery blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, carrying the $1.5 billion Hubble Space Telescope.

In 1995, the final bomb linked to the Unabomber exploded inside the Sacramento, California, offices of a lobbying group for the wood products industry, killing chief lobbyist Gilbert B. Murray. Theodore Kaczynski was later sentenced to four lifetimes in prison for a series of bombings that killed three people and injured 29 others.

In 2005, Pope Benedict XVI formally began his stewardship of the Roman Catholic Church; the former Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger said in his installation homily that as pontiff he would listen to the will of God in governing the world’s 1.1 billion Catholics.

In 2013, in Bangladesh, a shoddily constructed eight-story commercial building housing garment factories collapsed, killing more than 1,100 people.

In 2019, avowed racist John William King was executed in Texas for the 1998 slaying of James Byrd Jr., who was chained to the back of a truck and dragged along a road outside Jasper, Texas; prosecutors said Byrd was targeted because he was Black.

In 2018, former police officer Joseph DeAngelo was arrested at his home near Sacramento, California, after DNA linked him to crimes attributed to the so-called Golden State Killer; authorities believed he committed 13 murders and more than 50 rapes in the 1970s and 1980s.

In 2022, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the highest-level visit to the war-torn country’s capital by an American delegation since the start of Russia’s invasion.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Shirley MacLaine is 89. Actor-singer-director Barbra Streisand is 81. Former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley is 81. Country singer Richard Sterban (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 80. Rock musician Doug Clifford (Creedence Clearwater Revival) is 78. R&B singer Ann Peebles is 76. Former Irish Taoiseach (TEE’-shuk) Enda Kenny is 72. Actor-playwright Eric Bogosian is 70. Rock singer-musician Jack Blades (Night Ranger) is 69. Actor Michael O’Keefe is 68. Rock musician David J (Bauhaus) is 66. Actor Glenn Morshower is 64. Rock musician Billy Gould is 60. Actor-comedian Cedric the Entertainer is 59. Actor Djimon Hounsou (JEYE’-mihn OHN’-soo) is 59. Rock musician Patty Schemel (Hole) is 56. Actor Stacy Haiduk is 55. Rock musician Aaron Comess (Spin Doctors) is 55. Actor Aidan Gillen is 55. Actor Melinda Clarke is 54. Actor Rory McCann is 54. Latin pop singer Alejandro Fernandez is 52. Country-rock musician Brad Morgan (Drive-By Truckers) is 52. Rock musician Brian Marshall (Creed; Alter Bridge) is 50. Actor Derek Luke is 49. Actor-producer Thad Luckinbill is 48. Actor Eric Balfour is 46. Actor Rebecca Mader is 46. Country singer Rebecca Lynn Howard is 44. Country singer Danny Gokey is 43. Actor Reagan Gomez is 43. Actor Austin Nichols is 43. Actor Sasha Barrese is 42. Contemporary Christian musician Jasen Rauch (Red) is 42. Singer Kelly Clarkson is 41. Rock singer-musician Tyson Ritter (The All-American Rejects) is 39. Country singer Carly Pearce is 33. Actor Joe Keery is 31. Actor Jack Quaid is 31. Actor Doc Shaw is 31. Actor Jordan Fisher is 29. Golfer Lydia Ko is 26.