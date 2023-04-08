Today is Saturday, April 8, the 98th day of 2023. There are 267 days left in the year. Summer arrives in 74 days (June 21, 2023). There are 173 days until fall (September 23, 2023).

Here are some notable events in history on this day — some that still have an impact on us:

In 1513, explorer Juan Ponce de Leon and his expedition began exploring the Florida coastline.

In 1864, the United States Senate passed, 38-6, the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution abolishing slavery. The House of Representatives passed it in January 1865; the amendment was ratified and adopted in December 1865.

In 1911, an explosion at the Banner Coal Mine in Littleton, Alabama, claimed the lives of 128 men, most of them convicts loaned out from prisons.

In 1913, the 17th Amendment to the Constitution, providing for popular election of U.S. senators (as opposed to appointment by state legislatures), was ratified. President Woodrow Wilson became the first chief executive since John Adams to address Congress in person as he asked lawmakers to enact tariff reform.

In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered a freeze on wages and prices to combat inflation.

In 1952, President Harry S. Truman seized the American steel industry to avert a nationwide strike. The Supreme Court later ruled that Truman had overstepped his authority, opening the way for a seven-week strike by steelworkers.

In 1953, the bones of Sitting Bull were taken from his original grave at Fort Yates and reburied under tons of cement near Mobridge, South Dakota.

In 1974, Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves hit his 715th career home run in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, breaking Babe Ruth’s record.

In 1992, tennis great Arthur Ashe announced at a New York news conference that he had AIDS. Ashe died the following February of AIDS-related pneumonia at age 49.

In 2020, a 76-day lockdown was lifted in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the global pandemic began; residents would have to use a smartphone app showing that they had not been in recent contact with anyone confirmed to have the virus.

In 2022, Ukrainian authorities said a missile hit a train station where thousands of people had flocked to flee in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 50 people. Photos from the scene showed bodies covered with tarps on the ground and the remnants of a rocket with the words “For the children” painted on it in Russian. The motion picture academy banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars or any other academy event for 10 years following his slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.

_______________________________________________________________________

Today’s Birthdays: Comedian Shecky Greene is 97. Author and Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Seymour Hersh is 86. “Mouseketeer” Darlene Gillespie is 82. Singer Peggy Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 82. Songwriter-producer Leon Huff is 81. Actor Stuart Pankin is 77. Rock musician Steve Howe (Yes) is 76. Former House Republican leader Tom DeLay is 76. Movie director John Madden is 74. Rock musician Mel Schacher (Grand Funk Railroad) is 72. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., is 68. Actor John Schneider is 63. “Survivor” winner Richard Hatch is 62. Rock musician Izzy Stradlin is 61. Singer Julian Lennon is 60. Actor Dean Norris is 60. Rock singer-musician Donita Sparks (L7) is 60. Actor Robin Wright is 57. Actor Patricia Arquette is 55. Actor JR Bourne is 53. Rock singer Craig Honeycutt (Everything) is 53. Rock musician Darren Jessee (Ben Folds Five) is 52. Actor Emma Caulfield is 50. Actor Katee Sackhoff is 43. Actor Taylor Kitsch is 42. Rock singer-musician Ezra Koenig (Vampire Weekend) is 39. Actor Taran Noah Smith is 39. Actor Kirsten Storms is 39. Actor Sadie Calvano is 26.