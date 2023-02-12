Today is Sunday, February 12, the 43rd day of 2023. There are 322 days left in the year. Spring arrives in 37 days (March 20, 2023). There are 130 days until summer (June 21, 2023).

Here are some notable events in history on this day — some that still have an impact on us today:

In 1554, Lady Jane Grey, who had claimed the throne of England for nine days, and her husband, Guildford Dudley, were beheaded after being condemned for high treason.

In 1809, Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States, was born in a log cabin in Hardin (now LaRue) County, Kentucky.

In 1909, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the NAACP, was founded.

In 1912, Pu Yi, the last emperor of China, abdicated, marking the end of the Qing Dynasty.

In 1914, groundbreaking took place for the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. A year later on this date, the cornerstone was laid.

In 1973, Operation Homecoming began as the first release of American prisoners of war from the Vietnam conflict took place.

In 1999, the Senate voted to acquit President Bill Clinton of perjury and obstruction of justice.

In 2000, Charles M. Schulz, creator of the “Peanuts” comic strip, died in Santa Rosa, California, at age 77.

In 2002, former Yugoslav president Slobodan Milosevic went on trial in The Hague, accused of war crimes. He died in 2006 before the trial could conclude.

In 2013, the manhunt for a rogue ex-Los Angeles cop Christopher Dorner, who was seeking revenge for his firing, came to an end with his apparent suicide in a mountain cabin following a gun battle with law enforcement; authorities blamed him for killing four people, including two officers. IOC leaders dropped wrestling for the 2020 Games in a surprise decision to scrap one of the oldest sports on the Olympic program.

In 2019, Mexico’s most notorious drug lord, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, was convicted in New York of running an industrial-scale smuggling operation; a jury, whose members’ identities were kept secret as a security measure, had deliberated for six days. Guzman is serving a life sentence at the federal supermax prison facility in Florence, Colorado.

In 2022, President Joe Biden called on President Vladimir Putin to pull back more than 100,000 Russian troops massed near Ukraine’s borders and warned that the U.S. and its allies would “respond decisively and impose swift and severe costs” if Russia invaded. Russia would invade Ukraine eight days later.

_______________________________________________________________________

Today’s birthdays: Movie director Costa-Gavras is 90. Actor Joe Don Baker is 87. Author Judy Blume is 85. Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak is 81. Country singer Moe Bandy is 79. Actor Maud Adams is 78. Actor Cliff DeYoung is 77. Actor Michael Ironside is 73. Rock musician Steve Hackett is 73. Rock singer Michael McDonald is 71. Actor Joanna Kerns is 70. Actor Zach Grenier is 69. Actor-talk show host Arsenio Hall is 67. Actor John Michael Higgins is 60. Actor Raphael Sbarge is 59. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is 58. Actor Christine Elise is 58. Actor Josh Brolin is 55. Singer Chynna Phillips is 55. Rock musician Jim Creeggan (Barenaked Ladies) is 53. Actor Jesse Spencer is 44. Rapper Gucci Mane is 43. Actor Sarah Lancaster is 43. Actor Christina Ricci is 43. Actor Jennifer Stone is 30. Actors Baylie and Rylie Cregut (TV: “Raising Hope”) are 13.