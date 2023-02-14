Today is Tuesday, February 14, the 45th day of 2023. There are 320 days left in the year. Spring arrives in 36 days (March 20, 2023). There are 128 days until summer (June 21, 2023). Today is Valentine’s Day.

Here are some notable events in history on this day — some that still have an impact on us

In 1876, inventors Alexander Graham Bell and Elisha Gray applied separately for patents related to the telephone. The U.S. Supreme Court eventually ruled Bell the rightful inventor.

In 1912, Arizona became the 48th state of the Union as President William Howard Taft signed a proclamation.

In 1917, the First Infantry Regiment, N.D. National Guard, mustered out of federal service at Fort Snelling, Minnesota, following service on Mexican Border.

In 1924, the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. of New York was formally renamed International Business Machines Corp., or IBM.

In 1929, the “St. Valentine’s Day Massacre” took place in a Chicago garage as seven rivals of Al Capone’s gang were gunned down.

In 1945, during World War II, British and Canadian forces reached the Rhine River in Germany.

In 1967, Aretha Franklin recorded her cover of Otis Redding’s “Respect” at Atlantic Records in New York.

In 1984, 6-year-old Stormie Jones became the world’s first heart-liver transplant recipient when the surgery was performed at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

In 1989, Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini called on Muslims to kill Salman Rushdie, author of “The Satanic Verses,” a novel condemned as blasphemous.

In 2013, double-amputee Olympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius shot and killed his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, at his home in Pretoria, South Africa; he was later convicted of murder and is serving a 13-year prison term.

In 2018, a gunman identified as a former student opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School near Fort Lauderdale, Fla., killing 17 people in the nation’s deadliest school shooting since the attack in Newtown, Conn., more than five years earlier. (Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to murder in October 2021 and was sentenced in November 2022 to life in prison without the possibility of parole.)

In 2022, the Kremlin signaled it was ready to keep talking with the West about security grievances that led to the Ukraine crisis, offering hope that Russia might not invade its neighbor within days. Russia would invade Ukraine less than a week later. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers to try to quell the protests by truck drivers and others who paralyzed Ottawa and blocked border crossings in anger over the country’s COVID-19 restrictions.

In 2022, a Canadian man who pleaded guilty in the 2020 killing of a Bismarck man was sentenced in court. Forty-three-year-old Earl Howard of Ontario was sentenced to 25 years in prison for conspiracy to commit murder and three other felonies in the death of 42-year-old Chad Entzel. Howard was charged along with Nikki Sue Entzel in the 2020 death of Chad, who was Nikki Sue’s husband, in what prosecutors said was a love triangle with plans to cash in on a life insurance policy.

_______________________________________________________________________

Today’s birthdays: Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is 81. Jazz musician Maceo Parker is 80. Journalist Carl Bernstein is 79. Former Sen. Judd Gregg, R-N.H., is 76. TV personality Pat O’Brien is 75. Magician Teller (Penn and Teller) is 75. Cajun singer-musician Michael Doucet (doo-SAY’) (Beausoleil) is 72. Actor Ken Wahl is 66. Opera singer Renee Fleming is 64. Actor Meg Tilly is 63. Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly is 63. Singer-producer Dwayne Wiggins is 62. Actor Sakina Jaffrey is 61. Actor Enrico Colantoni is 60. Actor Zach Galligan is 59. Former tennis player Manuela Maleeva is 56. Actor Simon Pegg is 53. Rock musician Kevin Baldes (Lit) is 51. Rock singer Rob Thomas (Matchbox Twenty) is 51. Former NFL quarterback Drew Bledsoe is 51. Actor Danai Gurira is 45. Actor Matt Barr is 39. Actor Stephanie Leonidas is 39. Actor Jake Lacy is 37. Actor Tiffany Thornton is 37. Actor Brett Dier is 33. Actor Freddie Highmore is 31.