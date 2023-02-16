Today is Thursday, February 16, the 47th day of 2023. There are 318 days left in the year. Spring arrives in 34 days (March 20, 2023). There are 126 days until summer (June 21, 2023).

Here are some notable events in history on this day — some that still have an impact on us:

In 1862, the Civil War Battle of Fort Donelson in Tennessee ended as some 12,000 Confederate soldiers surrendered; Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant’s victory earned him the moniker “Unconditional Surrender Grant.”

In 1918, Lithuania proclaimed its independence from the Russian Empire. Lithuania, which was occupied by the Soviet Union, then Nazi Germany, then the Soviet Union again during World War II, renewed its independence in 1990.

In 1923, the burial chamber of King Tutankhamen’s recently unearthed tomb was unsealed in Egypt by English archaeologist Howard Carter.

In 1930, the deepest oil well in North Dakota was drilled to 15,135 feet in McKenzie County by Amerada Petroleum Corp. The well was known as “Antelope Al,” located at Lot 13, Section 152-95.

In 1945, American troops landed on the island of Corregidor in the Philippines during World War II.

In 1959, Fidel Castro became premier of Cuba a month and a half after the overthrow of Fulgencio Batista.

In 1960, the nuclear-powered radar picket submarine USS Triton departed New London, Connecticut, on the first submerged circumnavigation by a vessel.

In 1961, the United States launched the Explorer 9 satellite.

In 1996, eleven people were killed in a fiery collision between an Amtrak passenger train and a Maryland commuter train in Silver Spring, Maryland.

In 1998, a China Airlines Airbus A300 trying to land in fog near Taipei, Taiwan, crashed, killing all 196 people on board, plus seven on the ground.

In 2001, the United States and Britain staged air strikes against radar stations and air defense command centers in Iraq.

In 2009, in Stamford, Connecticut, a 200-pound chimpanzee named Travis went berserk, severely mauling its owner’s friend, Charla Nash; Travis was shot dead by police.

In 2011, bookstore chain Borders filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and said it would close nearly a third of its stores. Borders closed all of its remaining stores in September 2011.

In 2018, in an indictment, special counsel Robert Mueller accused 13 Russians of an elaborate plot to disrupt the 2016 U.S. presidential election with a huge but hidden social media trolling campaign aimed in part at helping Donald Trump.

In 2022, Ukrainians defied pressure from Moscow with a national show of flag-waving unity, while the West warned that it saw no sign of a promised pullback of Russian troops from Ukraine’s borders despite Kremlin declarations of a withdrawal. Russia would invade Ukraine four days later. The Catholic Church said baptisms performed by a priest who served in Arizona for 16 years are now presumed to be invalid because he used incorrect wording on a subtle but key component of the sacrament.

_______________________________________________________________________

In Local News: “The probability of a big stock farm near Bismarck is good. A brother-in-law of Lieut. Russell, of the seventh cavalry, is the prospective investor. He will have his wheat interests in the Red River valley and his cattle ranching in the Missouri River valley. — Bismarck Tribune, Feb. 16, 1878, page 4.

In Local News: “Two Soldiers were arrested last night for engaging in war at a time of profound peace. They were trying to settle some internecine dispute in a pugilistic manner when the arbitrator in the shape of the policeman stepped in and landed them in the coop.” — Bismarck Daily Tribune, Feb. 16, 1908, page 5.

_______________________________________________________________________

Today’s birthdays: Jazz/pop singer-actor Peggy King is 93. Actor William Katt is 72. Actor LeVar Burton is 66. Actor-rapper Ice-T is 65. International Tennis Hall of Famer John McEnroe is 64. Rock musician Andy Taylor is 62. Rock musician Dave Lombardo (Slayer) is 58. Actor Sarah Clarke is 52. Olympic gold medal runner Cathy Freeman is 50. Actor Mahershala Ali is 49. Electronic dance music artist Bassnectar is 45. Rapper Lupe Fiasco is 41. Actor Chloe Wepper is 37. Pop-rock singer Ryan Follese (Hot Chelle Rae) is 36. Sen. John Ossoff, D-Ga., is 36. Rock musician Danielle Haim is 34. Actor Elizabeth Olsen is 34.