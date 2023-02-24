Today is Friday, February 24, the 55th day of 2023. There are 310 days left in the year. Spring arrives in 26 days (March 20, 2023). There are 118 days until summer (June 21, 2023).

Here are some notable events in history on this day — some that still have an impact on us:

In 1803, in its Marbury v. Madison decision, the Supreme Court established judicial review of the constitutionality of statutes.

In 1868, the U.S. House of Representatives impeached President Andrew Johnson by a vote of 126-47 following his attempted dismissal of Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton; Johnson was later acquitted by the Senate.

In 1942, the SS Struma, a charter ship attempting to carry nearly 800 Jewish refugees from Romania to British-mandated Palestine, was torpedoed by a Soviet submarine in the Black Sea; all but one of the refugees perished.

In 1981, a jury in White Plains, New York, found Jean Harris guilty of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of “Scarsdale Diet” author Dr. Herman Tarnower. Sentenced to 15 years to life in prison, Harris was granted clemency by New York Gov. Mario Cuomo in December 1992.

In 1986, the Supreme Court struck down, 6-3, an Indianapolis ordinance that would have allowed women injured by someone who had seen or read pornographic material to sue the maker or seller of that material.

In 1988, in a ruling that expanded legal protections for parody and satire, the Supreme Court unanimously overturned a $150,000 award that the Rev. Jerry Falwell had won against Hustler magazine and its publisher, Larry Flynt.

In 1993, Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney resigned after more than eight years in office.

In 2002, the Salt Lake City Olympics came to a close, the same day Canada won its first hockey gold in 50 years (the U.S. won silver) and three cross-country skiers were thrown out of the games for using a performance-enhancing drug.

In 2008, Cuba’s parliament named Raul Castro president, ending nearly 50 years of rule by his brother, Fidel.

In 2011, Discovery, the world’s most traveled spaceship, thundered into orbit for the final time, heading toward the International Space Station on a journey marking the beginning of the end of the shuttle era.

In 2013, Pope Benedict XVI bestowed the final Sunday blessing of his pontificate on a cheering crowd in St. Peter’s Square.

In 2015, the Justice Department announced that George Zimmerman, the former neighborhood watch volunteer who fatally shot Trayvon Martin in a 2012 confrontation, would not face federal charges.

In 2018, the U.N. Security Council unanimously demanded a 30-day cease-fire across Syria to deliver humanitarian aid and evacuate the wounded, as the death toll reached 500 from a Syrian bombing campaign in the rebel-held suburbs of Damascus. The cease-fire failed to take hold.

In 2020, former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was convicted in New York on charges of rape and sexual assault involving two women. Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in state prison.

In 2022, Russia began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, launching airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending troops and tanks from multiple directions. Ukraine’s government pleaded for help as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee the violence. World leaders condemned the attack and many promised sanctions. Three former Minneapolis police officers were convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights by depriving Floyd of his right to medical care when Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the 46-year-old black man was handcuffed and face down on the street.

_______________________________________________________________________

What happened in North Dakota on February 24

In 2019, a North Dakota man was sentenced to time served and a year of supervised release for stealing a forklift that he planned to use to attack President Donald Trump’s limousine during a visit to the Mandan refinery in 2017.

In 2019, it was reported at least two people in North Dakota had become ill from a turkey salmonella virus. An epidemiologist with the North Dakota CDC said investigators had not identified one specific source where the outbreak is coming from.

In 2020, two Bismarck police officers were cleared of any wrongdoing in a January 10, 2020 shooting. Cody Carnes, 30, was killed after police said he made threats and fired a gun out of a house window late January 9 and early morning January 10. The report said, “based on the paranoid and threatening behaviors Cody Carnes had been engaging in within the weeks leading up to the incident and Carnes pointing a gun at officers outside his window,” that the officers’ shooting of Carnes was justifiable.

In 2022, a former Dickinson man convicted of stealing mail and checks from mailboxes was sentenced to four years in prison. Investigators said Ryan Gregory Lee stole the checks from mailboxes in Dickinson between October 2019 and May 2020 and altered payee information, dollar amounts and signatures. He then used personal identifying information from other people to both cash those checks and create fraudulent bank accounts.

In 2022, Nikki Sue Entzel’s attorney withdrew from the case. At a hearing, Entzel’s public defender, Justin Balzer, told the judge he was withdrawing as her attorney due to a breakdown in the attorney/client relationship. Her trial was moved to September 2022. She was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder and other charges in October and later sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

_______________________________________________________________________

Today’s birthdays: Actor-singer Dominic Chianese is 92. Opera singer-director Renata Scotto is 89. Singer Joanie Sommers is 82. Actor Jenny O’Hara is 81. Former Sen. Joseph Lieberman, I-Conn., is 81. Actor Barry Bostwick is 78. Actor Edward James Olmos is 76. Singer-writer-producer Rupert Holmes is 76. Rock singer-musician George Thorogood is 73. Actor Debra Jo Rupp is 72. Actor Helen Shaver is 72. News anchor Paula Zahn is 67. Baseball Hall of Famer Eddie Murray is 67. Country singer Sammy Kershaw is 65. Actor Mark Moses is 65. Actor Beth Broderick is 64. Actor Emilio Rivera is 62. Singer Michelle Shocked is 61. Movie director Todd Field is 59. Actor Billy Zane is 57. Actor Bonnie Somerville is 49. Jazz musician Jimmy Greene is 48. Former boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. is 46. Rock musician Matt McGinley (Gym Class Heroes) is 40. Actor Wilson Bethel is 39. Actor Alexander Koch is 35. Actor Daniel Kaluuya (Film: “Get Out”) is 34. Actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. is 32.