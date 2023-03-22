Today is Wednesday, March 22, the 81st day of 2023. There are 284 days left in the year. Summer arrives in 91 days (June 21, 2023). There are 190 days until fall (September 23, 2023).

Here are some notable events in history on this day — some that still have an impact on us:

In 1765, the British Parliament passed the Stamp Act to raise money from the American colonies, which fiercely resisted the tax. The Stamp Act was repealed a year later.

In 1882, President Chester Alan Arthur signed a measure outlawing polygamy.

In 1894, hockey’s first Stanley Cup championship game was played; home team Montreal defeated Ottawa, 3-1.

In 1941, the Grand Coulee hydroelectric dam in Washington state officially went into operation.

In 1945, the Arab League was formed with the adoption of a charter in Cairo, Egypt.

In 1963, The Beatles’ debut album, “Please Please Me,” was released in the United Kingdom by Parlophone.

In 1978, Karl Wallenda, the 73-year-old patriarch of “The Flying Wallendas” high-wire act, fell to his death while attempting to walk a cable strung between two hotel towers in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

In 1993, Intel Corp. unveiled the original Pentium computer chip.

In 1997, Tara Lipinski, at age 14 years and 10 months, became the youngest ladies’ world figure skating champion in Lausanne, Switzerland.

In 2010, Google Inc. stopped censoring the internet for China by shifting its search engine off the mainland to Hong Kong.

In 2019, special counsel Robert Mueller closed his Russia investigation with no new charges, delivering his final report to Justice Department officials. Former President Jimmy Carter became the longest-living chief executive in American history; at 94 years and 172 days, he exceeded the lifespan of the late former President George H.W. Bush.

In 2020, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered all nonessential businesses in the state to close and nonessential workers to stay home. Kentucky Republican Rand Paul became the first member of the U.S. Senate to report testing positive for the coronavirus; his announcement led Utah senators Mike Lee and Mitt Romney to place themselves in quarantine.

In 2022, Ukrainian forces fought off continuing Russian efforts to occupy Mariupol and claimed to have retaken a strategic suburb of Kyiv, mounting a defense so dogged that stoked fears Russia’s Vladimir Putin would escalate the war to new heights.

Today’s Birthdays: Evangelist broadcaster Pat Robertson is 93. Actor William Shatner is 92. Actor M. Emmet Walsh is 88. Actor-singer Jeremy Clyde is 82. Singer-guitarist George Benson is 80. Writer James Patterson is 76. CNN newscaster Wolf Blitzer is 75. Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is 75. Actor Fanny Ardant is 74. Sportscaster Bob Costas is 71. Country singer James House is 68. Actor Lena Olin is 68. Singer-actor Stephanie Mills is 66. Actor Matthew Modine is 64. Actor-comedian Keegan-Michael Key is 52. Actor Will Yun Lee is 52. Olympic silver medal figure skater Elvis Stojko (STOY’-koh) is 51. Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., is 50. Actor Guillermo Diaz is 48. Actor Anne Dudek is 47. Actor Cole Hauser is 48. Actor Kellie Williams is 47. Actor Reese Witherspoon is 47. Rock musician John Otto (Limp Bizkit) is 46. Actor Tiffany Dupont is 42. Rapper Mims is 42. Actor Constance Wu is 41. Actor James Wolk is 38.