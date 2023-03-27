Today is Monday, March 27, the 86th day of 2023. There are 279 days left in the year. Summer arrives in 86 days (June 21, 2023). There are 185 days until fall (September 23, 2023).

Here are some notable events in history on this day — some that still have an impact on us:

In 1513, Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de Leon sighted present-day Florida.

In 1794, Congress approved “An Act to provide a Naval Armament” of six armed ships.

In 1912, first lady Helen Herron Taft and the wife of Japan’s ambassador to the United States, Viscountess Chinda, planted the first two of 3,000 cherry trees given to the U.S. as a gift by the mayor of Tokyo.

In 1942, the U.S. Senate voted 52-30 to seat North Dakota’s William Langer “without prejudice,” despite a 13-3 report by its committee on Elections and Privileges that he should be denied seat because of charges of moral turpitude filed against him at beginning of his term.

In 1945, during World War II, General Dwight D. Eisenhower told reporters in Paris that German defenses on the Western Front had been broken.

In 1964, Alaska was hit by a magnitude 9.2 earthquake, the strongest on record in North America, and tsunamis that together claimed about 130 lives.

In 1968, Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first man to orbit the Earth in 1961, died when his MiG-15 jet crashed during a routine training flight near Moscow; he was 34.

In 1973, “The Godfather” won the Academy Award for best picture of 1972, but its star, Marlon Brando, refused to accept his Oscar for best actor. Liza Minnelli won best actress for “Cabaret.”

In 1975, construction began on the Trans-Alaska Pipeline, which was completed two years later.

In 1977, in aviation’s worst disaster, 583 people were killed when a KLM Boeing 747, attempting to take off in heavy fog, crashed into a Pan Am 747 on an airport runway on the Canary Island of Tenerif.

In 1980, 123 workers died when a North Sea floating oil field platform, the Alexander Kielland, capsized during a storm.

In 2018, retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, in an essay on The New York Times website, called for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation.

In 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the West of cowardice as his country fought to stave off Russia’s invading troops, making an exasperated plea for fighter jets and tanks to sustain a defense as the war ground into a battle of attrition.

_______________________________________________________________________

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Julian Glover is 88. Actor Jerry Lacy is 87. Hall of Fame racer Cale Yarborough is 84. Actor-director Austin Pendleton is 83. Actor Michael York is 81. Rock musician Tony Banks (Genesis) is 73. Rock musician Andrew Farriss (INXS) is 64. Jazz musician Dave Koz (kahz) is 60. Movie director Quentin Tarantino is 60. Rock musician Derrick McKenzie (Jamiroquai) is 59. Rock musician Johnny April (Staind) is 58. Actor Talisa Soto is 56. Actor Ben Koldyke is 55. Actor Pauley Perrette is 54. Singer Mariah Carey is 53. Rock musician Brendan Hill (Blues Traveler) is 53. Actor Elizabeth Mitchell is 53. Actor Nathan Fillion is 52. Hip-hop singer Fergie is 48. Jazz musician Tia Fuller is 47. Actor Emily Ann Lloyd is 39. MLB catcher Buster Posey is 36. Actor Brenda Song is 35. Pop singer-songwriter Kimbra is 33. Actor Taylor Atelian is 28. Actor/R&B singer Halle Bailey is 23. Classical crossover singer Amira Willighagen (TV: “Holland’s Got Talent”) is 19.