Today is Tuesday, March 28, the 87th day of 2023. There are 278 days left in the year. Summer arrives in 85 days (June 21, 2023). There are 184 days until fall (September 23, 2023).

Here are some notable events in history on this day — some that still have an impact on us:

In 1797, Nathaniel Briggs of New Hampshire received a patent for a washing machine.

In 1854, during the Crimean War, Britain and France declared war on Russia.

In 1898, the U.S. Supreme Court, in United States v. Wong Kim Ark, ruled 6-2 that Wong, who was born in the United States to Chinese immigrants, was an American citizen.

In 1935, the notorious Nazi propaganda film “Triumph des Willens” (Triumph of the Will), directed by Leni Riefenstahl, premiered in Berlin with Adolf Hitler present.

In 1939, the Spanish Civil War neared its end as Madrid fell to the forces of Francisco Franco.

In 1942, during World War II, British naval forces staged a successful raid on the Nazi-occupied French port of St. Nazaire in Operation Chariot, destroying the only dry dock on the Atlantic coast capable of repairing the German battleship Tirpitz.

In 1977, “Rocky” won best picture at the 49th Academy Awards; Peter Finch was honored posthumously as best actor for “Network” while his co-star, Faye Dunaway, was recognized as best actress.

In 1979, America’s worst commercial nuclear accident occurred with a partial meltdown inside the Unit 2 reactor at the Three Mile Island plant near Middletown, Pennsylvania.

In 1999, NATO broadened its attacks on Yugoslavia to target Serb military forces in Kosovo in the fifth straight night of airstrikes; thousands of refugees flooded into Albania and Macedonia from Kosovo.

In 2000, in a unanimous ruling, the Supreme Court, in Florida v. J.L., sharply curtailed police power in relying on anonymous tips to stop and search people.

In 2013, President Barack Obama, flanked by grim-faced mothers who lost their children to guns, urged lawmakers not to “get squishy” in the face of powerful forces against gun control legislation.

In 2018, a judge in New York ordered rapper DMX to prison for a year for tax evasion. DMX died in 2021.

In 2022, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences condemned the actions of Will Smith during the previous night’s Oscars and launched an inquiry into his slapping of Chris Rock. Smith was later expelled from the movie academy and received a 10-year ban from the Oscars.

_______________________________________________________________________

Today’s Birthdays: Author Mario Vargas Llosa is 87. Country musician Charlie McCoy is 82. Movie director Mike Newell is 81. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is 78. Actor Dianne Wiest is 77. Country singer Reba McEntire is 68. Olympic gold medal gymnast Bart Conner is 65. Actor Alexandra Billings (TV: “Transparent”) is 61. Rapper Salt (Salt-N-Pepa) is 57. Actor Tracey Needham is 56. Actor Max Perlich is 55. Movie director Brett Ratner is 54. Country singer Rodney Atkins is 54. Actor Vince Vaughn is 53. Rapper Mr. Cheeks (Lost Boyz) is 52. Singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson is 50. Rock musician Dave Keuning (The Killers) is 47. Actor Annie Wersching is 46. Actor Julia Stiles is 42. Singer Lady Gaga is 37. Electronic musician Clayton Knight (Odesza) is 35.