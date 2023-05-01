Today is Monday, May 1, the 121st day of 2023. There are 244 days left in the year. Summer arrives in 51 days (June 21, 2023). There are 150 days until fall (September 23, 2023).

Here are some notable events in history on this day — some that still have an impact on us:

In 1707, the Kingdom of Great Britain was created as a treaty merging England and Scotland took effect.

In 1866, three days of race-related rioting erupted in Memphis, Tennessee, as white mobs targeted Blacks, 46 of whom were killed, along with two whites. The violence spurred passage of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution defining American citizenship and equal protection under the law.

In 1882, Hillsboro was organized as a municipality with John DeGroat as its first mayor.

In 1885, the state hospital for the mentally bill opened at Jamestown as a territorial institution.

In 1960, the Soviet Union shot down an American U-2 reconnaissance plane over Sverdlovsk and captured its pilot, Francis Gary Powers.

In 1963, James W. Whittaker became the first American to conquer Mount Everest as he and Sherpa guide Nawang Gombu reached the summit.

In 1964, the computer programming language BASIC (Beginner’s All-Purpose Symbolic Instruction Code) was created by Dartmouth College professors John G. Kemeny and Thomas E. Kurtz.

In 1971, the intercity passenger rail service Amtrak went into operation.

In 1991, Nolan Ryan of the Texas Rangers threw his seventh no-hitter at age 44, shutting out the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0.

In 1992, on the third day of the Los Angeles riots, a visibly shaken Rodney King appeared in public to appeal for calm, pleading, “Can we all get along?”

In 2011, President Barack Obama announced the death of Osama bin Laden during a U.S. commando operation. Because of the time difference, it was early May 2 in Pakistan, where the al-Qaida leader met his end.

In 2013, workers around the world united in anger during May Day rallies — from fury in Europe over austerity measures that cut wages, reduced benefits and eliminated many jobs altogether, to rage in Asia over relentlessly low pay, the rising cost of living and hideous working conditions.

In 2020, U.S. regulators allowed emergency use of remdesivir, the first drug that appeared to help some COVID-19 patients recover faster.

In 2022, a long-awaited effort to evacuate people from a sprawling steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol began. The United Nations said the operation was being carried out by the International Committee of the Red Cross and in coordination with Ukrainian and Russian officials. A top-level U.S. congressional delegation led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a surprise visit to Ukraine undertaken in extraordinary secrecy, holding a three-hour meeting in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at which Pelosi vowed the U.S. would stand with him “until the fight is done.”

_______________________________________________________________________

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Judy Collins is 84. Actor Stephen Macht is 81. Singer Rita Coolidge is 78. Pop singer Nick Fortuna (The Buckinghams) is 77. Actor-director Douglas Barr is 74. Actor Dann Florek is 72. Singer-songwriter Ray Parker Jr. is 69. Actor Byron Stewart is 67. Hall of Fame jockey Steve Cauthen is 63. Actor Maia Morgenstern is 61. Actor Scott Coffey is 59. Country singer Wayne Hancock is 58. Actor Charlie Schlatter is 57. Country singer Tim McGraw is 56. Rock musician Johnny Colt is 55. Rock musician D’Arcy Wretzky is 55. Movie director Wes Anderson is 54. Actor Julie Benz is 51. Actor Bailey Chase is 51. Country singer Cory Morrow is 51. Gospel/R&B singer Tina Campbell (Mary Mary) is 49. Actor Darius McCrary is 47. Actor Jamie Dornan is 41. Actor Kerry Bishe is 39. TV personality Abby Huntsman is 37. Actor Lizzy Greene is 20.