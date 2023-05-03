Today is Wednesday, May 3, the 123rd day of 2023. There are 242 days left in the year. Summer arrives in 49 days (June 21, 2023). There are 148 days until fall (September 23, 2023).

Here are some notable events in history on this day — some that still have an impact on us:

In 1802, Washington, D.C., was incorporated as a city.

In 1937, Margaret Mitchell won the Pulitzer Prize for her novel, “Gone with the Wind.”

In 1948, the Supreme Court, in Shelley v. Kraemer, ruled that covenants prohibiting the sale of real estate to Blacks or members of other racial groups were legally unenforceable.

In 1979, Conservative Party leader Margaret Thatcher was chosen to become Britain’s first female prime minister as the Tories ousted the incumbent Labour government in parliamentary elections.

In 1987, The Miami Herald said its reporters had observed a young woman spending “Friday night and most of Saturday” at a Washington townhouse belonging to Democratic presidential candidate Gary Hart. The woman was later identified as Donna Rice; the resulting controversy torpedoed Hart’s presidential bid.

In 2006, a federal jury in Alexandria, Virginia, rejected the death penalty for al-Qaida conspirator Zacarias Moussaoui, deciding he should spend life in prison for his role in 9/11; as he was led from the courtroom, Moussaoui taunted, “America, you lost.”

In 2015, two gunmen were shot and killed by a police officer in Garland, Texas, after they opened fire outside a purposely provocative contest for cartoon depictions of the Prophet Muhammad.

In 2016, in a stunning triumph for a political outsider, Donald Trump all but clinched the Republican presidential nomination with a resounding victory in Indiana that knocked rival Ted Cruz out of the race.

In 2022, President Joe Biden blasted as “radical” a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion throwing out the Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling after 50 years. Chief Justice John Roberts said he had ordered an investigation into what he called an “egregious breach of trust.”

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Frankie Valli is 89. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, is 80. Sports announcer Greg Gumbel is 77. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., is 74. Pop singer Mary Hopkin is 73. Singer Christopher Cross is 72. Rock musician David Ball (Soft Cell) is 64. Country singer Shane Minor is 55. Actor Amy Ryan is 55. Actor Bobby Cannavale (ka-nuh-VAL’-ee) is 53. Music and film producer-actor Damon Dash is 52. Country musician John Driskell Hopkins (Zac Brown Band) is 52. Country-rock musician John Neff is 52. Actor Marsha Stephanie-Blake is 48. TV personality Willie Geist (TV: “Today”) is 48. Actor Christina Hendricks is 48. Actor Dule (doo-LAY’) Hill is 48. Country singer Eric Church is 46. Actor Tanya Wright is 45. Dancer Cheryl Burke is 39. Soul singer Michael Kiwanuka is 36. Actor Zoe De Grand Maison is 28. Rapper Desiigner is 26.