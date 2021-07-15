‘It’s just a joy’: Lucy’s Amusement Park opens in Minot for 54th straight summer

Back in 1967, Lucy Cork saw the need to offer fun for all ages. She designed and built the first miniature golf course in the Minot area.

“That first hole is one of the toughest holes and my mom helped me on that. We poured the concrete did a lot of work ourselves,” Lucy said.

The park has been open for 54 years exactly on July 22. Norman Cork said they’ve had people come from all over to enjoy the 18 hole mini-golf, tower slide, kid rides and more.

“It’s a wide variation. When we first started it was mostly couples and hardly any kids and now it’s a family thing, they bring the kids out and everyone enjoys what they can,” Norman said.

One customer even made Lucy a guest book for people to sign and leave messages over the years,

“I get pretty excited to see if I know them and some I still look to see if they are coming back. It’s just a joy to know each one that has come back,” Lucy said.

Lucy’s husband, Norman, said the best part is seeing all the different generations come back.

“Third-generation now. When the kids– when the amusement park was young, they used to come ride go-karts then they would bring their kids here, and now they are bringing their grandkids,” Norman said.

Both Lucy and Norman said their goal 54 years ago was to provide wholesome family fun for the community they called home.

Norman said even with the pandemic last summer, they were still able to open. He said they saw more people coming out since most businesses were shut down.

If you’re looking for something to do this summer, the park is open seven days a week.