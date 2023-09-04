BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Labor Day is a time to recognize and honor the American labor movement and the work of laborers in the U.S. We take a day off from work to celebrate all the people who work every day to sustain and grow one of the world’s strongest economies and, as a result, one of the world’s strongest nations.
So, what is closed on Labor Day in North Dakota?
- Government. All federal, state and government offices are closed for the day.
- Banks. Labor Day is one of 11 federal holidays honored by all banks. ATM machines, however, are still accessible if you need cash.
- Mail delivery. All U.S. mail delivery is closed, along with UPS, FedEx and nearly all other private package delivery services. There are some “critical service” delivery services that operate today.
- Public libraries. At last report, none in the state had plans to be open today.
- Road construction. Getting around town is a little easier today with road work stopped for the holiday. That, coupled with little to no workday traffic, should make navigating the streets a breeze today.
Many retail stores and other businesses are open today, but some are closed — check ahead to see if the shop you want is open for business before heading out.