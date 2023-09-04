BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Labor Day is a time to recognize and honor the American labor movement and the work of laborers in the U.S. We take a day off from work to celebrate all the people who work every day to sustain and grow one of the world’s strongest economies and, as a result, one of the world’s strongest nations.

So, what is closed on Labor Day in North Dakota?

Government. All federal, state and government offices are closed for the day.

All federal, state and government offices are closed for the day. Banks. Labor Day is one of 11 federal holidays honored by all banks. ATM machines, however, are still accessible if you need cash.

Labor Day is one of 11 federal holidays honored by all banks. ATM machines, however, are still accessible if you need cash. Mail delivery. All U.S. mail delivery is closed, along with UPS, FedEx and nearly all other private package delivery services. There are some “critical service” delivery services that operate today.

All U.S. mail delivery is closed, along with UPS, FedEx and nearly all other private package delivery services. There are some “critical service” delivery services that operate today. Public libraries. At last report, none in the state had plans to be open today.

At last report, none in the state had plans to be open today. Road construction. Getting around town is a little easier today with road work stopped for the holiday. That, coupled with little to no workday traffic, should make navigating the streets a breeze today.

Many retail stores and other businesses are open today, but some are closed — check ahead to see if the shop you want is open for business before heading out.