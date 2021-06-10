‘I’ve seen a dramatic change from last year’: Bismarck housing and moving industry ramps up for summer

Summer is almost here, and you might have noticed, house and apartment listings aren’t lasting long. We spoke to several different people, to see how much movement is really happening.

Summer is always a busy season, but some say what we’re seeing now, is more than just that.

“I’ve seen a dramatic change from last year. Maybe a lot of people got sick of their same four walls last year, and the world’s kind of opening up. I think that people are ready to move. Things are stabilizing a little bit,” said Ben Pace, RJR Maintenance.

“We used to have an off season. It seems like with the growth of Bismarck. With the growth of Fargo, we’re also in Aberdeen and Minot.. our slow season has come to an end. We book things around the year,” said Sandy Keller, CFO of Jobbers Moving & Storage



According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in Bismarck, there are over 2,000 people per square mile, and the area’s growth rate shows no signs of slowing down.

“Given the amount of people that are working at the local hospitals and with the state and downtown environment.. there was just no options for people down there for people to live.

So, we figured that we would try to find a piece of property that worked,” said Jon Youness, Developer, at Eagle Ridge Development.



First street lofts just opened up last week. Jon Youness, says right now, they’re at 56 percent capacity, and expect to fill up completely within the next couple of months.



“We listed four units on Monday, and I have one of them left. But there’s going to be a deposit on it tomorrow. I have properties that aren’t even available yet. They’re coming open at the end of the month, that are rented already,” said Pace.



Leasing agents, property developers, and even local moving companies are doing their best to keep up.

“A lot of people that are currently looking for rentals are people that are kind of in that home-buying process. But homes are going so quickly in the Bismarck-Mandan area that we’ve had a plethora of people ask for short term leases,” said Pace.

Let’s not forget, weather is always a factor.



“It’s nice. Now people aren’t frozen. Now they can move in to something and not have it be the middle of dead of winter, North Dakota,” said Pace.



Even though things are a little crazy, leasing agents and movers tell me they are still there to answer your calls and help with your moves.

People are also being encouraged to plan their moves as far in advance as possible.