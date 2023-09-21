VALLEY CITY, ND (KXNET) — A 31-year-old Jamestown woman was hurt early Thursday morning in a rollover crash near Valley City.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the woman was heading west on Interstate 94 around 3:00 a.m., when she apparently left the roadway, rolling her vehicle.

The driver was arrested at the scene for misdemeanor Driving Under the Influence, and was also cited for possessing marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia.

She was taken to the hospital in Valley City for treatment of non-life-threatening injures.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.