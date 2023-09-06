BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — 17-year-old Jesse Taylor Jr. has been found guilty of the murder of Maurice Thunder Shield at the Bismarck Motel 6 last September.

The jury gave their final verdict Wednesday morning after the prosecution argued the fact that Taylor was responsible for Thunder Shield’s death, while the defense argued that Taylor was acting out of self-defense, hoping that he would be found guilty of manslaughter.

Taylor was also found guilty of aggravated assault for the shooting of Frederick Loewy, a bystander during the motel shooting.

The judge has ordered a pre-sentence investigation, which will take into account different factors — such as Taylor’s age– when deciding a sentence. Sentencing for Taylor will happen after this investigation occurs.

Back on September 23, 2022, Taylor and Thunder Shield were both staying at the Motel 6 in Bismarck, where they got into a fight.

Witnesses say Taylor fired several gunshots, four of which hit Thunder Shield, and one of which grazed the leg of Frederick Loewy. Thunder Shield’s autopsy report states that he had drugs and alcohol in his system but died from being shot in the chest.

Police searched Taylor’s mother’s room and tracked Taylor to a home in Warren, Minnesota, where investigators arrested him later that day.

The gun that Taylor used was found on September 27, 2022, after being found and reported by a man who was geocaching in Jaycee Park in Bismarck.

