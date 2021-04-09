Jill Wiese, 2021 KX News Remarkable Woman, a finalist for Nexstar’s Woman of the Year

Last week, we announced that Jill Wiese was our 2021 KX News Remarkable Woman.

But not only is Jill remarkable by North Dakota standards — she’s been chosen as a top 6 national finalist for Nexstar’s Woman of the Year!

Jill was chosen as 1 of 6 finalists out of 113 women nationwide, vying for the honor.

“What does that feel like? I don’t know if there’s a word. It’s a super exciting feeling to have, very honored and I would love to meet all the women who were nominated somehow, but very proud. I’m really really proud of this,” said Wiese.

A team from our sister station KTLA in Los Angeles flew out to spend the day with Jill and see what her life is really like.

“That was actually really a lot of fun too. Angel Kim, she’s the reporter from LA, and Ernesto, her photographer, came up and we spent literally the whole day, starting in Washburn and came down to Bismarck, went over to the Cancer Center, same-day surgery, followed me everywhere, met all my people all my friends. It was really fun and I think they got as much or more out of it. It was very exciting for them to come to North Dakota since they’d never been here but I loved having them here and showing them all around,” she said.

Jill and the other finalists will be featured during a NewsNation broadcast Saturday, April 10 at 3 p.m.

One woman will be named the Nexstar Woman of the Year during that time, and she’ll get to donate $5,000 to the charity of her choice.

To view Jill’s story, CLICK HERE.