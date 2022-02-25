A judge sentenced a Turtle Mountain man to over 24 years in prison on Friday after an investigation revealed sexual abuse of a minor.

The investigation, which began in September 2020, showed Jimmie Moore inappropriately touched a 10-year-old while she was sleeping on a couch at a family member’s home, according to a press release. Moore was interviewed and admitted to attempting to inappropriately photograph the child as well.

The 58-year-old was previously convicted of sexual abuse, including of children, in Alabama and was sentenced to 10 years. He was a registered sex offender at the time of the 2020 incident.

Moore received an exactly 293-month sentence and a lifetime of supervised release.