Job Service North Dakota sees uptick in residents wanting job help

As the extra federal unemployment benefits come to an end this week, Job Service North Dakota says they are already seeing an uptick in people looking to utilize some of its services.

Through its one-stop system over the last month, 18,000 jobs have been listed and 12,000 resumes have been posted.

The department says people are coming for assistance with job searching, cover letters and resumes.

Workforce Center Manager Amy Arenz says they also help people with skills analysis, training and other tools to help them get back into the workforce.

“We could help them prepare for interviews, doing one-on-one interviews. Sometimes we’ll do a panel interview with individuals to kind of practice before their interview. We have the equipment so they can do virtual interviews within the office. So if they don’t have access to cameras, that type of thing, we have the equipment to be able to do that as well,” explained Arenz.

Arenz says they will be providing more services in the coming months such as additional workshops for people looking for work.

You can find resources over at jobsnd.gov.