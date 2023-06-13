BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Job Service North Dakota is warning residents of a text scam that may be circulating in the state.

According to the service, the scam message comes from a person who claims he or she is having problems getting their unemployment benefits. The writer then says a customer service representative helped in reviewing and uploading all the “necessary information” to get the checks flowing within days or weeks. A link is then provided by the scammer that purports to be to the same “helpful” customer rep.

The message may sometimes carry the U.S. Department of Labor logo.

Job Service North Dakota notes, while they at times might use text messages regarding unemployment insurance, their messages will never contain a link to click.

Be suspicious of any unemployment related text message with a link, and independently check with Job Service North Dakota first about any such messages and their validity.

May be a graphic of 1 person, phone and text that says 'ATTENTION: Job Service would like to notify the public of potential TEXT scam. Although Job Service may at times use text messages regarding unemployment insurance, our message will never include a link. Below is an example of this text scam: unemplo for weeks having getting benefit didn't reached out customer review 01010101110000011 10101001010101010 01001010101010 0101110 ! 011101010010101016 ALERT SCAM eceiving payment withthe links weeks ago. can contact her dept f customer ep T.ME United States Department Of Labor Unhide message 19h NORTH Dakota Be Legendary. Job Service JobsND.com'