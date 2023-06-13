BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Job Service North Dakota is warning residents of a text scam that may be circulating in the state.

According to the service, the scam message comes from a person who claims he or she is having problems getting their unemployment benefits. The writer then says a customer service representative helped in reviewing and uploading all the “necessary information” to get the checks flowing within days or weeks. A link is then provided by the scammer that purports to be to the same “helpful” customer rep.

The message may sometimes carry the U.S. Department of Labor logo.

Job Service North Dakota notes, while they at times might use text messages regarding unemployment insurance, their messages will never contain a link to click.

Be suspicious of any unemployment related text message with a link, and independently check with Job Service North Dakota first about any such messages and their validity.