BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has named Joseph Joyce as the new Warden for the North Dakota State Penitentiary.

The announcement was made Friday morning.

Joseph Joyce

“I am deeply honored to be selected as the Warden of the State Penitentiary,” said Joyce. “In this new role, I look forward to continuing the department’s mission of transforming lives, influencing change, and strengthening community.”

A 2001 graduate of Bismarck High School, Joyce earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and Sociology from North Dakota State University. He began his career with the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation in 2006 as a correctional officer and has held various positions with the department.

He will be transitioning to his new role over the next few weeks.

Joyce replaces James Sayler, who submitted his resignation on February 16. Sayler served as the warden since 2019 and, before that, served as a correctional officer at the North Dakota State Penitentiary for 17 years.