BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 42-year-old man has been charged with terrorizing and physical obstruction of a government function after police say he pointed a gun at a Bismarck officer on Thursday.

Joseph Williams was in virtual court in Burleigh County Friday for his initial hearing.

In the hearing, Williams said he was playing with his kids outside at the time. He then pled for a lower bond, as the state was requesting $3,000.

Williams said he’s the provider for his family and had no way of coming up with that much money.

His bond was set for $750 cash.

According to officials, an investigation found the gun was a toy, and Williams was identified as the person who raised it.