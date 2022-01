Actor Josh Duhamel announced his engagement to Audra Mari on Instagram on Saturday, Jan. 8.

The post shows the pair holding a piece of paper, while in Florida, that reads: “Audra Diane Mari, will you marry me?”

The caption to Duhamel’s post reads: “It’s on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!!”

Mari, who’s from Fargo, posted the same photo, with the caption: “my heart is so happy..I love you”

The two have been together for two years.