MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Minot High School won its first state championship since 1980 earlier this month at Dakota Bowl XXXI thanks to a game-winning field goal from Kellan Burke as time expired. The big kick was seen and shared by residents throughout the city and even made its way to arguably Minot’s most famous native, Josh Duhamel.

Duhamel (who graduated from Minot High School in 1991) posted a video to his TikTok page reacting to the game-winning field goal, pounding his table and screaming “Let’s Go Magi!”

You can check out Josh’s video right here, and you can rewatch the miracle play down below.

The Magic City Miracle pic.twitter.com/ftMn5N5ioX — KX News (@KXMB) November 11, 2023