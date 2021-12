Minot native Josh Duhamel will reign as Bacchus for next year’s New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade in New Orleans.

The announcement came Monday that Duhamel will wear the crown as Bacchus LIII on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.

The theme is “From the Heart” and will include 21 floats.

Some of the most recent Bacchus’s include Robin Thicke, Jensen Ackles and J.K. Simmons.