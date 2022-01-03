Judge blocks COVID vaccine mandate for Head Start program

Coronavirus
A Louisiana federal judge has ruled that teachers in the Head Start program cannot be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Previously, we reported on how the vaccine mandate was a key factor in the downsizing of the Minot Head Start program — shutting down the Jefferson Early Childhood Center.

This ruling blocks President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate.

The judge wrote in his decision that the Biden Administration unlawfully bypassed Congress when ordering that workers in Head Start programs be vaccinated by Jan. 31.

The administration also required students two years or older to be masked indoors or when in close contact outdoors.

It was not immediately clear whether the federal government would appeal the decision to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans

