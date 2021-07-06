July is Lake Appreciation Month in North Dakota, and with the state being home to 4,500 of them, it’s a good time to check them out.

With lakes throughout the state, these bodies of water play an important role for many people, communities and nature.

For example, about 67,000 North Dakotans depend on a lake for their source of drinking water.

While many people usually turn to the river for summertime fun, lakes are also a great resource for year-round activities as well.

“Those communities around there benefit not just from having that resource for themselves but also for tourism dollars. A lot of fishing derbies, fishing tournaments are held in North Dakota on some of the lakes. Even the smaller lakes, they’ll have perch fishing derbies in the winter,” said Jim Collins, an Environmental Scientist for the Watershed Management Program with the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.

Collins says there are things you can do to show your appreciation, like organizing a clean-up project, hosting a biking or hiking event or putting together a local lake festival.