The Minot Police Department has received reports of a scam attempt resurfacing in the Magic City. Residents are reporting a variation on what is known as the “Jury Duty” scam. Would be victims are being called by scammers informing them they have a warrant for their arrest, supposedly for “missing a subpoena service”

In order for the victim to “clear” the warrant without being arrested, they are directed to pay the bond by “Moneypak” gift cards. Also, the scammers fraudulently appear to be calling from the Minot Police Department on Caller ID through the use of “phone spoofing” apps. These apps permit the caller to make it look as if they are calling from any number they wish.

The Minot Police Department reminds everyone that area law enforcement never calls on the phone to serve and resolve active warrants and they will never direct anyone to used prepaid cards of any kind. The only way to clear active warrants is in-person; either by being arrested in the community or if the people turn themselves in to a law enforcement agency or the courts.

The Minot Police say if someone gets a call saying otherwise, or for any other reason must pay immediately via prepaid cards, it’s a scam. The best action is to simply hang up.