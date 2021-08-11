Jury: Fargo hotel not civilly responsible for deadly fight

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A jury has reached a verdict in a civil case involving a Fargo hotel and a fatal fight outside its doors.

The jury decided The Hotel Donaldson is not responsible for paying damages to the widow of the man who died in the fight and another man who was injured.

The case stems from a fight in May 2017 involving Darren Patterson, Jamie Grant and Christopher Sang.

Patterson was earlier convicted of throwing a punch that killed Grant more than a week later.

Sang suffered a traumatic brain injury in the fight.

Grant and Sang sued the hotel for $2.5 million, saying staff there should have known the three men were going to fight after getting kicked out of the bar.