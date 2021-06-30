Jury selection continues in Grand Forks double slaying trial

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Another pool of potential jurors is to be questioned in the trial of a man accused of killing his mother and a Grand Forks police officer.

Forty-two-year-old Salamah Pendleton is accused of killing 61-year-old Lola Moore and Officer Cody Holte. The 29-year-old officer was killed during a shootout with law enforcement officers who had gone to his apartment to service eviction papers in May of last year.

A Grand Forks County sheriff’s deputy was injured in the exchange of gunfire.

About 40 potential jurors were questioned by both the defense and prosecution on Tuesday.