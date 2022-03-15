A 17-year-old male is in custody after police say they received a call of shots fired in northwest Minot and found him with a stolen gun.

Investigators believe shots were fired during a confrontation between two groups of people around 10:28 p.m. Monday, according to Minot police. At some point during this confrontation, several people attempted to damage and enter a residence. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots during this, police say.

One witness gave a description of a vehicle leaving the scene and after a traffic stop, the teen was arrested and a gun was recovered. No injuries were reported.

The teen is in juvenile court charged with possession of a stolen firearm.