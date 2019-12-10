Juvenile charged with murder in adult court

A 17-year-old accused of shooting two men will have his case moved from juvenile to adult court in Williams County.

Ian Laboyd is charged with murdering Matthew York on Nov. 10.

Williams County court documents say Laboyd shot York and another victim during what’s believed to be a drug buy.

Laboyd is accused of firing three shots before running off and dumping a pistol into a nearby trash dumpster.

The shooting happened in an alley between Cash Wise and Highland Manor Apartments in Williston.

Laboyd will have a bond hearing Wednesday.

He’s charged with murder, attempted murder, delivery of a controlled substance and two other crimes.

He faces life in prison if convicted.

Earlier last month, a petition was created to have the 17-year-old tried in adult court.

A GoFundMe was also created to help cover York’s funeral costs.