Juvenile charged with robbing two Bismarck gas stations using ‘look-alike firearm’

A juvenile is facing armed robbery charges after police say he robbed two Bismarck gas stations of more than one thousand dollars.

The Bismarck Police Department says on Wednesday night officers responded to a call of two “strong armed robberies” at gas stations near downtown Bismarck.

Police say he brandished a “look-alike firearm” that uses carbon dioxide to fire non-lethal rounds. He walked away with more than one thousand dollars from the two gas stations.

Officers say they caught up with the 15-year-old near Sanford Hospital. Police say they used a taser to apprehend him after he fled on foot.

The juvenile was taken to the Youth Correctional Center. He’s being held on armed robbery, resisting arrest, and fleeing charges.

