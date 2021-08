A juvenile male was injured in a crash in Williams County on Friday after being ejected from his car.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the juvenile male, of Grenora, was driving east of Zahl when he drifted onto the shoulder of the road, overcorrected, drove into a ditch and overturned.

Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt and was completely ejected.

He was airlifted to Trinity Hospital in Minot. The crash is under investigation.