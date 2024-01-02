BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Kate Herzog, a longtime executive of the Bismarck Downtown Business Association, said Tuesday she is running for a seat on the Bismarck Park Board in the June 11, 2024 election.

Kate Herzog

Herzog is president and founder of the Downtown Bismarck Community Foundation, chief operating officer of the Downtown Business Association of Bismarck and founder of the North Dakota Downtown Coalition.

In announcing her candidacy, Herzog said she will bring a fresh perspective to the Bismarck Park Board, citing her background working with the greater business community.

Herzog is currently a board member of the Dakota Junior Golf Association and completed her first year as assistant girls golf coach for Legacy High School.

She is a graduate of the University of North Dakota and is involved in numerous community groups and organizations.

Her campaign website is at www.herzogforparks.com.