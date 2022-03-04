Katelynn’s Voice Foundation. That’s the name of a nonprofit Katelynn Berry’s family is starting in her honor.

The foundation will include a scholarship for $2,000 to seniors or undergraduate college students dealing with mental health issues or in addiction recovery in North Dakota, according to a Facebook post from the family.

Another part of Katelynn’s Voice will be fundraising benefits featuring speakers on mental health and alcohol and drug addiction, with the first coming in May.

Katelynn’s remains were found in mid-January after she had been missing for a month. She was from Sidney, Montana.