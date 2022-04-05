Roosevelt Park Zoo wants your help naming its three newest Amur tiger cubs.

RPZ’s animal care staff chose eight names, each with roots in southeast Russia where Amur River Valley is home to much of the endangered Amur tiger population, according to Jennifer Kleen, executive director of the Greater Minot Zoological Society.

Genders of the cubs haven’t been announced yet, but the zoo plans to have adult male tiger Viktor help with the reveal before the cubs are able to be seen by the public.

The three names with the most votes that match the cubs’ gender will be announced at noon on April 29, and you have four ways to cast your vote!

BOY NAMES GIRL NAMES Artem Katya Dmitri Kira Igor Nikita Luka Viktoria

In-person fundraiser: bring your change to place in voting jars at the zoo

In-person “fun”raiser: Cast your vote with the zoo’s wooden nickels. Each nickel counts as a nickel in the total count

Online fundraiser: Head to the zoo’s website and vote

Online "fun"raiser: Watch for a bracket-style poll on the zoo's Facebook page

All money raised will be split, with half going to the RPZ Change 4 Change Conversation Fund and half to the Big Cats #NewHabitat Capital Campaign.