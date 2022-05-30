KENMARE, N.D. (KXNET) — The Kenmare Park District is pulling funds together to get the community a brand new pool.

The pool will be in the same location, but everything will be upgraded including the bathhouse being moved for more parking, a climbing wall, a kids splash/play area, a canopy area with tables and bathrooms and more, according to a Facebook post.

The park district recently held a raffle ticket fundraiser that brought in $14,000 for the upgrades.

“We are so excited to move forward with this project for our community! ” the Facebook post from the park district read.

To donate, visit the Kenmare Pool & Playground Project Fund through the North Dakota Community Foundation website, or write a check to the NDCF with Kenmare Pool Fund in the memo and mail it to the following address:

Kenmare Park Board

PO Box 199

Kenmare, North Dakota 58746