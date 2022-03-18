An early morning report of kidnapping and a car chase in Mandan has led to the arrest of a woman on numerous charges.

Around 3:40 a.m. Friday, Mandan police received a report of a woman who had locked herself in a gas station bathroom. When officers arrived, the 28-year-old woman told them she had been kidnapped and was being held against her will by a 26-year-old woman. The victim said she and her alleged kidnapper had both been staying at a home in Mandan.

The victim said, earlier in the evening, she was forced into a pickup where she was driven to a neighboring county to pick up a relative of the alleged kidnapper. All three drove to a Mandan home where the victim was held against her will with a knife even though she asked to leave several times. Later, the three got back into the pickup where the relative was dropped off at a residence in another county.

While in the pickup, the victim says she was told by the driver that the vehicle was stolen, that there were warrants out for her arrest and if police tried to stop the vehicle, she would not pull over.

When the two women were back in Mandan, they stopped at a gas station. At that time, the victim ran from the pickup and into the store bathroom where she called police and gave a description of the pickup.

When police located the vehicle on East Main and Third Avenue, they attempted to pull it over. The vehicle took off at a high rate of speed west on Main Street. At Tenth Avenue and Main, the vehicle hit a street sign and stopped. The driver then took off on foot. Authorities, with Mandan K9 support, tracked the driver to the yard of a home where she was found hiding inside a barrel.

She was arrested on various initial charges including felonious restraint, terrorizing, kidnapping, simple assault, fleeing in a motor vehicle, driving under suspension, driving under the influence, criminal mischief and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Formal charges are pending.